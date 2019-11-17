Iran TV: Supreme leader backs government on gas price hikes
Posted11/17/2019 7:00 AM
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates -- Iranian state TV says the country's supreme leader supports the government's decision to increase gasoline prices and calls those setting fire to public property 'bandits' backed by the enemies of Iran.
The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei were reported by the state TV on Sunday, a day after protesters angered by Iran raising government-set gasoline prices by 50% had blocked traffic in major cities and occasionally clashed with police.
That came after a night of demonstrations punctuated by gunfire, in violence that reportedly killed at least one person.
