Conservation organization offering college scholarships
Updated 11/17/2019 9:12 AM
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- High school students interested in conservation have a chance at scholarship money for college.
The Illinois Conservation Foundation is offering four scholarships of $2,000 each to students who demonstrate 'effective, voluntary, long-term dedication to the preservation, protection or enhancement' of Illinois' natural resources. The deadline to apply is March 1. Students must be enrolled as a senior at an Illinois high school to be eligible.
The organization is known for its Torstenson Youth Conservation Education. The center in Winnebago County along the Pecatonica River offers camping, fishing, hunting and a chance to learn about conservation.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.