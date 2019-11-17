 

Indiana legal sports bets surge to nearly $92M in 2nd month

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/17/2019 10:04 AM

INDIANAPOLIS -- Data from the Indiana Gaming Commission shows that the second month of legal sports betting in Indiana saw nearly three times as much money wagered than in its opening month.

A total of $91.7 million was wagered on sports in Indiana during October, compared to $34.5 million in September.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 


Regulated mobile betting in the state began Oct. 3, bringing in $48 million in sports bets last month. The data also shows sports bets placed at casino windows or kiosks totaled $43.7 million.

Football accounted for the most betting on an individual sport at more than $41 million. More than half of Indiana's October sports bets went through the Ameristar Casino in East Chicago.

The state also brought in nearly $1 million in tax revenue last month.

