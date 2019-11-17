 

White House urgently ramps up push for drug cost legislation

  • FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. Feeling a new urgency as the impeachment probe advances, the White House is ramping up its push to get a bill through Congress that curbs prescription drug costs. President Donald Trump's top domestic policy adviser says the effort has advanced beyond anything seen in years even as he acknowledges the 'current complications.'

    FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, pharmaceuticals are seen in North Andover, Mass. Feeling a new urgency as the impeachment probe advances, the White House is ramping up its push to get a bill through Congress that curbs prescription drug costs. President Donald Trump's top domestic policy adviser says the effort has advanced beyond anything seen in years even as he acknowledges the 'current complications.' Associated Press

 
By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/17/2019 7:54 AM

WASHINGTON -- The White House is ramping up its push to get a bill through Congress that curbs prescription drug costs.

With the impeachment investigation advancing, domestic policy adviser Joe Grogan says there's still a once-in-a-generation chance at a bipartisan deal. But he acknowledges 'some current complications.'

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

After months of dialogue, President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi have parted ways on Medicare price negotiations. The president is now backing a Senate bill that doesn't give Medicare bargaining authority, but forces drugmakers to pay rebates if they raise prices too high.

Grogan says the administration is working to line up Republican support for the Senate bill while trying to sweeten its impact by plowing more of the government's savings from reduced drug prices into benefits for seniors.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 