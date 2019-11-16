 

Nebraska gives Scott Frost 2-year extension through 2026

 
Associated Press
 
 
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska coach Scott Frost has received a two-year contract extension through 2026.

Frost is 8-13 in his second season since leaving Central Florida, which he led to a 13-0 record in 2017. The Huskers are 4-5 overall and 2-4 in Big Ten play this season.

In a joint statement, chancellor Ronnie Green and athletic director Bill Moos said they are 'committed to Frost and the direction he's taking the program.'

The original terms of Frost's contact will remain intact. He is paid $5 million per year.

