 

Alabama QB Tagovailoa knocked out of Mississippi State game

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/16/2019 1:55 PM

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was carted off the field after being dragged down by two Mississippi State defenders, a tackle that left him favoring his right leg and hip.

Tagovailoa had surgery on a sprained right ankle almost five weeks after injuring it against Tennessee on Oct. 19. That kept him out of the second half against Tennessee and the entire Arkansas game the next week. After Alabama had a week off, Tagovailoa played last week against LSU.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

This appeared to be a different injury. Tagovailoa scrambled toward the sideline and was grabbed by two Mississippi State players, who landed on top of him and knocked off his helmet. He was helped off the ground by medical staff, avoiding putting weight on his right leg. He also had a bloody nose.

Alabama was leading 35-7 late in the first half.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 