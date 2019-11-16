Duckett leads Southern Utah over Northern Arizona 31-30

CEDAR CITY, Utah -- Thomas Duckett scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 54-yard run late in the third quarter and Southern Utah held off Northern Arizona for a 31-30 victory on Saturday.

Duckett ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries and caught five passes for 81 yards and a score for the Thunderbirds (3-8, 2-5 Big Sky). His touchdown run at the end of the third gave Southern Utah a 31-27 lead.

Luis Aguilar kicked a 46-yard field goal early in the fourth to pull the Lumberjacks (4-7, 2-5) within a point. Northern Arizona drove from its own 19 to a first-and-goal at the Southern Utah 3 on its next possession, but the Thunderbirds held them out, including stuffing George Romero-Robinson's run for no gain on fourth down from the 1.

Southern Utah forced a punt after Northern Arizona went three-and-out on its next possession, and Duckett ran three times for a first down to allow the Thunderbirds to run out the clock.

Chris Helbig passed for 290 yards and a touchdown and Landen Measom caught six passes for 125 yards for Southern Utah.

Case Cookus threw for 325 yards and a touchdwon and Brandon Porter caught 10 passes for 151 yards and a touchdown for Northern Arizona.

___

