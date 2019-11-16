Record-breaking Martin leads NC A&T past Bethune-Cookman

 

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Jah-Maine Martin scored three touchdowns and had 120 yards rushing on 19 carries and North Carolina A&T beat Bethune-Cookman 47-17 on Saturday.

Martin's third score of the day was his 19th of the season and broke the previous record of 18 held by Tarik Cohen, currently playing for the Chicago Bears. Martin's 19th also tied Cohen for the school's single-season record in total touchdowns.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

His 66-yard TD run put the Aggies (7-3, 5-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) up 7-0 en route to a three-score lead (20-0). Martin's first score was his eighth run of 50 or more yards this season.

Kashon Baker had 76 yards rushing on 13 carries and scored once. North Carolina A&T ran for 300 yards on 50 carries. Jalen Fowler was 5-of-6 passing for 105 yards and two touchdowns.

Akevious Williams threw for 119 yards and ran for 45 for the Wildcats (6-4, 4-3).

