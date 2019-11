Kane stars as Blackhawks pound Predators 7-2

Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne (35), of Finland, takes a drink as Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8), of the Czech Republic, skates away after scoring a goal in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook (7) slides to block a shot by Nashville Predators left wing Austin Watson (51) in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik (8), of the Czech Republic, scores a goal against the Nashville Predators in the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

Chicago Blackhawks center David Kampf (64), of the Czech Republic, is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Nashville Predators in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist, and the Chicago Blackhawks pounded the Nashville Predators 7-2 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.

Robin Lehner made 39 saves for Chicago, and Alex Nylander had two goals in the third period. Erik Gustafsson, Dominik Kubalik, Brent Seabrook and David Kampf also scored.

The Blackhawks improved to 5-1-1 in their last seven games. It was a markedly different performance than their first meeting with Nashville this season, a dominant 3-0 win for the Predators on Oct. 29.

Nashville got two goals from defenseman Roman Josi in its fourth consecutive loss. Pekka Rinne allowed four goals in 14 shots before he was replaced by Juuse Saros.

Kane's third-period goal extended his goal-scoring streak to five games and his point streak to eight.