Nearly 200 layoffs coming at Indiana coal mine

OWENSVILLE, Ind. -- A coal mine in southern Indiana is laying off 184 employees.

The Evansville Courier & Press says Gibson County Coal filed a notice Friday. The layoffs are effective Jan. 15.

The coal company's parent, Alliance Resource Partners, says there's too much coal on the market as a result of poor export markets. Chairman Joseph Craft III says, 'We deeply regret the impact of this action on our employees.'

The Gibson North mine this year produced about. 1.7 million tons of coal through Oct. 31.