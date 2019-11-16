 

Nearly 200 layoffs coming at Indiana coal mine

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/16/2019 12:49 PM

OWENSVILLE, Ind. -- A coal mine in southern Indiana is laying off 184 employees.

The Evansville Courier & Press says Gibson County Coal filed a notice Friday. The layoffs are effective Jan. 15.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The coal company's parent, Alliance Resource Partners, says there's too much coal on the market as a result of poor export markets. Chairman Joseph Craft III says, 'We deeply regret the impact of this action on our employees.'

The Gibson North mine this year produced about. 1.7 million tons of coal through Oct. 31.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 