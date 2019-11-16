Young Venetians volunteer after flood of their lifetimes

Music books are placed to dry at the first floor of Venice Conservatory after being recovered from ground floor, Italy, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. High tidal waters returned to Venice on Saturday, four days after the city experienced its worst flooding in 50 years. Young Venetians are responding to the worst flood in their lifetimes by volunteering to help salvage manuscripts, clear out waterlogged books and lend a hand where needed throughout the stricken city. Associated Press

Giulio Manieri Elia, Director of the Accademia Gallery stands in one of the rooms of the gallery during an interview with the Associated Press, in Venice, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. As high tidal waters returned to Venice on Saturday, four days after the city experienced its worst flooding in 50 years, young Venetians are responding to the worst flood in their lifetimes by volunteering to help salvage manuscripts, clear out waterlogged books and lend a hand where needed throughout the stricken city. Associated Press

