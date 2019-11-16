A large study suggests that many heart procedures are unnecessary or premature for people with stable disease
Updated 11/16/2019 2:00 PM
PHILADELPHIA -- A large study suggests that many heart procedures are unnecessary or premature for people with stable disease.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.