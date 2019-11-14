Thierry Henry returns to MLS as Montreal Impact coach
Updated 11/14/2019 9:16 AM
MONTREAL -- Thierry Henry is returning to Major League Soccer to coach Montreal Impact.
Montreal says in a statement the former France and Arsenal great signed a two-year contract.
The 42-year-old Henry moves to Canada after a difficult three-month stint coaching his first professional club Monaco end in January. He has also coached the forwards in Belgium's national team.
His playing career ended in a four-year spell with New York Red Bulls.
Henry says in a statement: 'It's a league I know well, in which I had some very nice moments. To be in Quebec, in Montreal, which has an enormous multicultural heritage, it's extraordinary.'
