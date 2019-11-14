Spanish broadcaster won't bid for Super Cup in Saudi Arabia

Barcelona's Lionel Messi celebrates scoring his side's first goal with a penalty during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta at Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Associated Press

MADRID -- Spain's national broadcaster says it will not bid for rights for the Spanish Super Cup because of human rights violations in Saudi Arabia.

TVE sports chief JesÃºs Ãlvarez said on Thursday the broadcaster condemns how Saudi Arabia handles humanitarian issues, especially those involving women in sports.

The federation on Monday announced a three-year deal with Saudi Arabia for the newly expanded tournament that will be played in January with Barcelona, Real Madrid, AtlÃ©tico Madrid and Valencia.

On Wednesday, Spanish league president Javier Tebas criticized the federation's decision to play in Saudi Arabia because of the kingdom's backing of a satellite company that is allegedly behind the piracy of European match broadcasts.

'I don't think it's the best moment to play in Saudi Arabia. It's a country that has been pirating us, pirating European soccer,' Tebas said. 'It was the better offer (for the Super Cup) because it will be paid with money taken from European soccer.'

Spanish media said the federation's contract to play in Saudi Arabia is worth 120 million euros ($132 million) for three years.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin recently advised European soccer teams not to play in countries 'where the basic rights of women are not respected.'

