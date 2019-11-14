Falcons-Panthers Preview Capsule

ATLANTA (2-7) at CAROLINA (5-4)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, FOX

OPENING LINE - Panthers by 7.

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Falcons 3-6; Panthers 5-4

SERIES RECORD - Falcons lead 30-18

LAST MEETING - Falcons beat Panthers 24-10 on Dec. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK - Falcons beat Saints 26-9; Panthers lost to Packers 24-16

AP PRO32 RANKING - Falcons No. 27, Panthers No. 15

FALCONS OFFENSE - OVERALL (10), RUSH (29), PASS (2).

FALCONS DEFENSE - OVERALL (23), RUSH (20), PASS (25).

PANTHERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (21), RUSH (7), PASS (20).

PANTHERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (20), RUSH (29), PASS (11).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Falcons will be without RB Devonta Freeman and TE Austin Hooper because of injuries. ... Falcons are minus-12 in turnover margin. ... QB Matt Ryan needs 254 yards passing to pass Warren Moon for 10th place in NFL history. ... RB Brian Hill had 71 yards from scrimmage last week after replacing Freeman. ... WR Julio Jones' 96 yards receiving per game highest in NFL history. ... WR Calvin Ridley has TD catch in past two games vs. Carolina. ... DT Grady Jarrett had 2Â½ sacks last week vs. Saints. ... K Younghoe Koo made four field goals, including career-long 48-yarder in Falcons debut last week. ... Panthers QB Kyle Allen 6-2 as NFL starter. ... Allen has five TD passes and no interceptions in two starts vs. NFC South. ... RB Christian McCaffrey has TD rushing in seven straight games. McCaffrey has at least 12 catches and 75 yards receiving in past two games vs. Falcons. ... WR D.J. Moore coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games for first time in career. ... WR Curtis Samuel has four TDs in past four games. ... Panthers have NFL-high 36 sacks, seven from DE Mario Addison. ... First of seven straight 1 p.m. ET games for Panthers, which coach Ron Rivera likes. ... Fantasy tip: Falcons QB Matt Ryan has averaged 318.1 yards passing in past seven games vs. Carolina with 15 touchdowns and three interceptions.

___

