 

Powell urges Congressional panel to tackle budget deficits

  • Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

    Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies on the economic outlook, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019. Associated Press

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/14/2019 10:27 AM

WASHINGTON -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is asking Congress to tackle the growing budget deficit.

Powell's remarks before the House Budget Committee Thursday came a day after he told Congress' Joint Economic Committee that the Fed was likely to keep rates unchanged in the coming months, unless there was a 'material' shift in the economy's outlook.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Powell is one of the few leading public figures urging Congress to reduce the federal government's annual deficit, which is nearing $1 trillion.

A large deficit will make it harder for Congress to cut taxes or boost spending when the next recession hits, Powell said. That is a concern because with the Fed's benchmark interest rate already low, the Fed also has a limited ability to respond to downturns.

