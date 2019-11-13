 

Man charged with murder in fatal shooting of his father

 
Associated Press
SKOKIE, Ill. -- A suburban Chicago man is being held without bond for fatally shooting his father during an argument in their home.

Martin Chavez-Lomeli Jr. appeared Wednesday in Cook County Circuit Court on first-degree murder charges in the death Monday of 54-year-old Martin V. Chavez.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

According to Des Plaines police, the 22-year-old Chavez-Lomeli allegedly fired shots at his father in the bedroom of their mobile home. Before the shooting, his 10-year-old sister ran to a neighbor and asked them to call 911 'because her brother and father were fighting.'

Responding officers found Chavez's body on the bedroom floor with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Chavez-Lomeli was arrested as drove a couple of blocks from the shooting scene, and a handgun was found in the vehicle. It wasn't immediately known if he has legal representation.

