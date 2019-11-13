 

Nike calls off pilot program with Amazon ending direct sales

  • FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2019, file photo Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (33) wears a pair of Nike Hyperdunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. Nike is ending a sales partnership with Amazon less than a month after the athletic gear company named e-commerce veteran John Donahoe as its new CEO.

    FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2019, file photo Portland Trail Blazers forward Zach Collins (33) wears a pair of Nike Hyperdunks in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Denver. Nike is ending a sales partnership with Amazon less than a month after the athletic gear company named e-commerce veteran John Donahoe as its new CEO. Associated Press

  • FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Nike is ending a sales partnership with Amazon less than a month after the athletic gear company named e-commerce veteran John Donahoe as its new CEO.

    FILE - This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Nike is ending a sales partnership with Amazon less than a month after the athletic gear company named e-commerce veteran John Donahoe as its new CEO. Associated Press

 
By MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/13/2019 8:30 AM

Nike is ending a sales partnership with Amazon less than a month after the athletic gear company named an e-commerce veteran as its new chief executive.

The company says it wants to create a more direct customer experience, but the announcement Wednesday is a setback for Amazon.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Amazon is under pressure from big-name brands to cut back on fake goods from third-party sellers. Nike announced the pilot program with Amazon in 2017, hoping that it would have more control over the brand if it were more closely involved.

Industry analysts who have monitored the partnership say it appears that those problems have continued.

Amazon has acknowledged problematic sales of counterfeit goods on the site this year introduced new tools stop them.

Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 