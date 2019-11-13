Grains mixed, livestock lower
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Dec. delivery was up 1.40 cents at $5.11 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 1.20 cents at $3.7620 bushel; Dec. oats was off 4.80 cents at $3.0520 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 6 cents at 9.03 a bushel.
Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .18 cent at $1.1942 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle fell .75 cent at $1.4715 a pound; Dec. lean hogs lost .77 cent at .6408 a pound.
