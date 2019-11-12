 

Packers' Bratkowski, Bart Starr's backup, dies at age 88

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- The Green Bay Packers say Zeke Bratkowski, the quarterback who backed up Bart Starr during the team's 1960s dynasty, has died at his Florida home. He was 88.

The Packers Hall of Famer was a quarterback in Green Bay from 1963-1968 and again in 1971. One of Bratkowski's most notable performances in relief of an injured Starr came in 1965, a 13-10 overtime playoff win over the Baltimore Colts that sent the Packers to the title game against Cleveland.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

They beat the Browns for what would be the first of three straight championship seasons, and Bratkowski played briefly in both Super Bowl wins in the two years that followed.

Bratkowski was a star at the University of Georgia before starting his career with the Chicago Bears.

