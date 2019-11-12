 

US sporting director Stewart says Berhalter's job is safe

 
By RONALD BLUM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/12/2019 12:59 PM

The sporting director of the U.S. Soccer Federation says Gregg Berhalter's job as men's national team coach is safe despite some disappointing results.

Berhalter was hired last December after the Americans failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup. The U.S. lost to Mexico 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final in July, was beaten 3-0 by El Tri in a September exhibition and lost 2-0 at Canada last month in the CONCACAF Nations League. The Americans have nine wins, five losses and two draws this year.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Sporting director Earnie Stewart says: "When I evaluate Gregg and the coaching staff and what I've seen to date, I'm a pleased man, and an individual result is not going to change that. It's just not."

To reach the first Nations League semifinals, the U.S. needs wins over Canada on Friday at Orlando, Florida, and against Cuba on Tuesday at George Town, Cayman Islands, and must overcome a goal difference of four against Canada. Qualifying for the 2022 World Cup starts in September.

___

More AP soccer https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 