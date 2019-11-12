Michigan State coach Dantonio not thinking about his future

Michigan State linebacker Chase Kline (21) jumps on cornerback Davion Williams (14) after Williams' recovery of a fumble during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in East Lansing, Mich. Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. -- Mark Dantonio says he is not thinking about his future as Michigan State's coach as the Spartans prepare to face rival Michigan this weekend.

Michigan State has lost four games in a row and will finish the regular season with at least five losses for the third time in four years. Dantonio talked a bit about how he handles criticism and speculation about his program, then he was asked specifically whether he thinks about his own future.

His response: "No. I get ready for the next game. I live in the present."

The Spartans take on the 14th-ranked Wolverines on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Michigan State will be without tight end Matt Dotson, who is out for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.

