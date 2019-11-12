 

LSU-Alabama game a big winner for CBS over the weekend

  • LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with his players after defeating Alabama 46-41 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala.

    LSU head coach Ed Orgeron celebrates with his players after defeating Alabama 46-41 in an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. Associated Press

  • Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before an NCAA football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt))

    Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) warms up before an NCAA football game against LSU, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019, in Tuscaloosa , Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)) Associated Press

 
By DAVID BAUDER
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/12/2019 5:58 PM

NEW YORK -- Television viewers flocked to the showdown between LSU and Alabama over the weekend.

The Nielsen company says the Southeastern Conference game was seen by 16.6 million people, making it the top-rated regular season college football game in eight years. More than 20 million people were watching on CBS toward the end of the game.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The contest between Penn State and Minnesota earlier in the day was a winner for ABC.

"The View" scored its best ratings in six months during the visit of Donald Trump Jr. to promote his new book.

NBC won the week in prime time behind the dominant force of "Sunday Night Football." ESPN was the week's most popular cable network, and ABC's "World News Tonight" topped the evening newscasts with an average of 9 million viewers.

