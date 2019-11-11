Mini Mercury skips across sun's vast glare in rare transit
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. -- Mini Mercury is skipping across the vast, glaring face of the sun in a rare celestial transit.
Stargazers used solar-filtered binoculars and telescopes to spot Mercury - a tiny black dot - as it passed directly between Earth and the sun on Monday.
The eastern U.S. and Canada get the whole 5 Â½-hour show, along with Central and South America. The rest of the world, except for Asia and Australia, get just a sampling.
Mercury is the solar system's smallest, innermost planet. The next transit isn't until 2032, and North America won't get another shot until 2049.
At Cape Canaveral, Florida, space buffs got a two-for-one. As Mercury's silhouette graced the sun, SpaceX launched 60 small satellites for global internet service.
