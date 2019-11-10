Turkey's defense ministry says 8 civilians killed in car bomb attack in northeast Syria.
Updated 11/10/2019 8:59 AM
ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey's defense ministry says 8 civilians killed in car bomb attack in northeast Syria.
