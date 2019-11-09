 

Delaware State upsets Bethune-Cookman 16-13

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/9/2019 6:09 PM

DOVER, Del. -- Thomas Bertrand-Hudon rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown on 36 carries and Delaware State stunned Bethune-Cookman 16-13 on Saturday.

Delaware State (2-8, 1-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) used Tylik Bethea's 22-yard scoring strike to Bizzet Woodley and a safety to lead 9-0 after one quarter.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Bertrand-Hudon's 8-yard TD run stretched the Hornets' lead to 16-0 with 5:39 left in the second quarter.

Bethune-Cookman (6-3, 4-2) got on the scoreboard when LeDerrien Wilson ran 2 yards for a TD, but the Wildcats missed the point after and trailed 16-6 at halftime.

After a scoreless third quarter, Bethune-Cookman pulled within three points when Tydarius Peters picked off Bethea and returned it 25 yards for a TD with 13:09 left in the game. The Wildcats' final hurrah ended when they turned the ball over on downs with 2:35 remaining.

Bethune-Cookman had 257 total yards, one more than the Hornets.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 