 

Sacramento State scores twice in final 1:38 for 38-34 win

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/9/2019 7:48 PM

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. -- Pierre Williams recovered an onside kick that led to his to his game-winning touchdown reception with 23 seconds left - the Hornets' second score in the final 1:38 - and Sacramento State beat Northern Arizona 38-34 on Saturday.

Jake Dunniway threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Isaiah Gable before Devon Medeiros booted an onside kick over NAU's front line of defenders that Williams was able to snare at the Hornets 49-yard line. Five plays later Dunniway found Williams alone on the left side and he dove onto the pylon.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Lumberjacks (4-6, 2-4 Big Sky) used a 73-yard pass play from Case Cookus to Stacy Chukwumezie, a 54-yard field goal by Luis Aguilar and Joe Logan's 63-yard run in the final quarter to take a 34-24 lead. Logan finished with 210 yards rushing on 24 carries and three TDs.

Dunniway threw for 384 yards, four touchdowns and an interception for the FCS eighth-ranked Hornets (7-3, 5-1). Two of the TD passes went to Marshel Martin.

