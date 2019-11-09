 

Sweet of taste of freedom: Chocolate Berlin Wall destroyed

  French chocolate maker Patrick Roger, left, and his creative assistant Angelo Dao, right, destroy a reproduction of the Berlin wall in chocolate, to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

    French chocolate maker Patrick Roger, left, and his creative assistant Angelo Dao, right, destroy a reproduction of the Berlin wall in chocolate, to mark the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall, in Paris, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Associated Press

Updated 11/9/2019 8:27 AM

PARIS -- So this is what freedom tastes like.

A French chocolate sculptor celebrated the 30th anniversary Saturday of the opening of the Berlin Wall by taking a hammer to a chocolate replica of the infamous barrier, distributing the sweet chunks to applauding bystanders.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Patrick Roger said it felt "amazing to share the taste, the values and a certain wind of liberty."

Just as Berliners smashed chunks out of the concrete wall, Roger and an assistant attacked the replica with gusto, quickly smashing a hole with their hammers.

Made with 200 kilos (440 pounds) of chocolate, the wall scrawled with the words "freedom" and, in German, "I am a Berliner!" was then brought crashing down onto the pavement in front of Roger's chocolate store in Paris, shattering into hundreds of pieces.

