 

Lions rule out Hand, Killebrew and Walker against Chicago

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
Associated Press
Updated 11/8/2019 7:25 PM

DETROIT -- The Detroit Lions have ruled out defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand and safeties Miles Killebrew and Tracy Walker for Sunday's game at Chicago.

Hand has an ankle injury, Killebrew a concussion and Walker a knee problem.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The Lions also announced Friday that they have released running back Tra Carson from injured reserve.

Detroit listed several players as questionable, including guard Joe Dahl (ankle), defensive tackle Mike Daniels (foot), offensive lineman Graham Glasgow (back), defensive tackle Damon Harrison (groin), punter Sam Martin (abdomen), defensive end Romeo Okwara (groin) and defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (ankle).

Quarterback Matthew Stafford is listed as questionable with hip and back issues, but he hasn't missed a game since the 2010 season. The Lions said he was limited in practice.

