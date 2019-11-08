7 Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained or face arrest
Updated 11/8/2019 10:37 PM
HONG KONG -- Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers have either been detained or face arrest Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury during months of unrest.
A police statement said one of the lawmakers was charged Saturday. All of them will appear in court on Monday.
Lawmakers told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests calling for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.