 

7 Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers detained or face arrest

  • Police officers at a housing estate after clashing with protesters in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

    Police officers at a housing estate after clashing with protesters in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Associated Press

  • A fire fighter puts extinguishes a fire set by protesters in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

    A fire fighter puts extinguishes a fire set by protesters in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Associated Press

  • Protesters light candles to pay homage to Chow Tsz-Lok in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Chow Tsz-Lok, a Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters ,died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

    Protesters light candles to pay homage to Chow Tsz-Lok in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Chow Tsz-Lok, a Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters ,died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Associated Press

  • Protesters rest on a bridge in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

    Protesters rest on a bridge in Hong Kong, early Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died Friday in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/8/2019 10:37 PM

HONG KONG -- Seven Hong Kong pro-democracy lawmakers have either been detained or face arrest Saturday, in a move expected to escalate public fury during months of unrest.

A police statement said one of the lawmakers was charged Saturday. All of them will appear in court on Monday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Lawmakers told a news conference their colleagues are expected to be charged with obstructing the local assembly during a raucous May 11 meeting over a now-shelved China extradition bill that sparked five months of protests calling for democratic reforms in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 