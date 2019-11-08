 

WeWork to sell MeetUp, cut jobs in 90-day turnaround plan

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/8/2019 6:41 PM

NEW YORK -- WeWork says it will divest from several side business and job cuts across several units as part of a 90-day plan to turn around its business following its botched attempt to sell stock on Wall Street.

The office-sharing company revealed the plans Friday in a presentation that was first shared privately with investors in October. The businesses WeWork will sell off include the online event organizer Meetup and its stake in the woman-focused co-working company The Wing.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The presentation showed that WeWork pressed on with its rapid expansion even as its initial public stock offering unraveled, a crisis that forced the ouster of its co-founder Adam Neumann. In the third quarter of 2019, WeWork added a record 108,000 desks in newly built office spaces.

