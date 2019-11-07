FDU pays visit to DePaul

Fairleigh Dickinson (1-0) vs. DePaul (2-0)

Wintrust Arena, Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson and DePaul both look to put winning streaks together . Fairleigh Dickinson blew out FDU-Florham by 49 on Tuesday. DePaul is coming off an 84-55 win over Chicago on Wednesday.

TEAM LEADERS: .JUMPING FOR JAHLIL: Jahlil Jenkins has connected on 33.3 percent of the three 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 100 percent of his free throws this season.

DID YOU KNOW: DePaul limited its 17 non-conference opponents to an average of just 74 points per game last year. The Blue Demons offense scored 81.2 points per contest en route to a 12-5 record against competition outside the Big East Conference. Fairleigh Dickinson went 4-8 against non-conference schools last season.

