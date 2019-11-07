Alonso, Ãlvarez honored as top rookies by Baseball Digest

FILE - In this Sept. 28, 2019, file photo, New York Mets' Pete Alonso reacts after hitting a home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, in New York. Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Ãlvarez have been picked as this year's top rookies by Baseball Digest. Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Mets first baseman Pete Alonso and Houston Astros slugger Yordan Ãlvarez have been picked as this year's top rookies by Baseball Digest.

Alonso was a unanimous choice in the National League, and Ãlvarez received six of seven first-place votes to take the AL honor. The other one went to Eloy JimÃ©nez of the Chicago White Sox.

Alonso set a rookie record with 53 home runs for New York, becoming the first rookie to lead the majors outright in homers. He finished the season with 120 RBIs and a .941 OPS.

Ãlvarez made his debut June 9 and batted .313 with 27 homers, 78 RBIs and a 1.067 OPS in only 87 games for the American League champions.

Both players are finalists and favorites for the Rookie of the Year awards to be announced Monday by the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

