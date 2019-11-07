 

WVU's Tynice Martin pleads no contest to battery charge

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/7/2019 11:07 AM

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- West Virginia guard Tynice Martin has pleaded no contest to a battery charge.


The Dominion Post reports Martin entered a plea Wednesday to the charge, which stems from an incident on July 15, and was sentenced to community service. A police report says Martin and a friend went to the victim's house and allegedly pushed the woman against a storm door, where she was choked, beaten and shoved.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Martin was suspended indefinitely in August for an undisclosed violation of team rules. The newspaper reports the plea is a first step in her possible return to the team.

Martin was named first-team all-Big 12 as a junior last season after averaging 18 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

She isn't expected to play Thursday in the Mountaineers' season opener against Saint Francis.

_____

More AP women's basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Information from: The Dominion Post, http://www.dominionpost.com

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 