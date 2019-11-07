Ravens-Bengals Preview Capsule

BALTIMORE (6-2) at CINCINNATI (0-8)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE - Ravens by 10

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Ravens 3-4-1; Bengals 3-5

SERIES RECORD - Ravens lead 24-23

LAST MEETING - Ravens beat Bengals 23-17, Oct. 13, 2019

LAST WEEK - Ravens beat Patriots 37-20; Bengals had bye

AP PRO32 RANKING - Ravens No. 4, Bengals No. 32

RAVENS OFFENSE - OVERALL (2), RUSH (1), PASS (20).

RAVENS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (2), PASS (26).

BENGALS OFFENSE - OVERALL (25), RUSH (32), PASS (11).

BENGALS DEFENSE - OVERALL (32), RUSH (32), PASS (22).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Ravens have won four straight, longest run since five in row in 2013. Trying for first series sweep of Bengals since 2011. ... Ravens can become first team since 1976 Steelers to run for at least 150 yards in eight of first nine games. ... In win over Bengals at Baltimore last month, Lamar Jackson became second in league history with 200 yards passing and 150 rushing. Jackson threw for 236 and ran for career-high 152. Colin Kaepernick also accomplished feat in 2013 playoffs. ... Ravens ran for season-high 269 yards vs. Bengals and held ball for nearly 40 minutes. ... Jackson leads NFL with 6.43 yards per carry average. ... Jackson 12-3 as starter dating to last year. Ravens 9-0 when Jackson rushes for 70 yards. ... Baltimore has scored three defensive TDs, two by CB Marlon Humphrey. ... K Justin Tucker missed extra point last week, but has made 22 straight FG tries. His 90.7% success rate on FGs best in NFL history. ... Ravens 33-13 in November under coach John Harbaugh, who took over in 2008. ... RB Mark Ingram ranks 12th in NFL with 585 yards rushing. Jackson 11th with 637. ... TE Mark Andrews leads Baltimore with 34 catches, 14 more than rookie WR Marquise Brown. Each has three TDs. ... LB Patrick Onwuasor leads Ravens in tackles despite missing two games with ankle injury. ... Matthew Judon has four of Baltimore's 14 sacks. ... Bengals only winless team left in NFL. Team record for worst start is 0-10 in 1993 under Dave Shula. ... Bengals have lost 10 in a row including end of last season, one shy of club mark over two seasons. ... First-year coach Zac Taylor benched QB Andy Dalton during bye and starting rookie Ryan Finley vs. Ravens. Finley hasn't taken regular-season snap. ... Finley becomes 18th Bengals starting QB since 1990, previous time they won a playoff game. He joins Boomer Esiason, Donald Hollas, Erik Wilhelm, David Klingler, Jay Schroeder, Jeff Blake, Neil O'Donnell, Paul Justin, Akili Smith, Scott Mitchell, Jon Kitna, Gus Frerotte, Carson Palmer, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Dalton, AJ McCarron and Jeff Driskel. ... Finley would become 13th Bengals rookie QB to start a game. ... Bengals have NFL's worst run game and worst run defense. ... Fantasy Tip: Bengals had several players focused on stopping Jackson in first game, but he slipped away repeatedly.

