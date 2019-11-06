BC-BKC--T25-Notre Dame-North Carolina Long Box

 

Updated 11/6/2019 9:29 PM

No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 74, NOTRE DAME 65
FGFTReb
NOTRE DAMEMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Durham131-40-02-4222
Mooney345-130-20-80310
Gibbs366-123-40-24219
Hubb378-171-20-26022
Pflueger220-31-20-1111
Laszewski271-71-23-7123
Carmody173-90-01-2026
Goodwin140-32-20-0212
Doherty--0-00-00-0000
Totals20024-688-146-26161365

Percentages: FG .353, FT .571.

3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Hubb 5-9, Gibbs 4-6, Mooney 0-2, Carmody 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Pflueger 0-3, Laszewski 0-5).

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 6 (18 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 0.

Turnovers: 6 (Carmody, Durham , Goodwin, Hubb, Mooney, Pflueger).

Steals: 10 (Carmody 4, Pflueger 2, Durham , Hubb, Laszewski, Mooney).

Technical Fouls: None.

FGFTReb
NORTH CAROLINAMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS
Anthony3712-244-50-115234
Bacot233-71-62-8127
Brooks394-72-33-92310
Black332-71-11-7535
Keeling222-40-01-1005
Platek253-40-02-4218
Pierce201-62-22-7045
Huffman10-00-00-0000
Miller--0-00-00-0000
Totals20027-5910-1711-47151574

Percentages: FG .458, FT .588.

3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Anthony 6-11, Platek 2-2, Keeling 1-3, Pierce 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 17 (7 PTS).

Blocked Shots: 4 (Brooks 3, Bacot).

Turnovers: 17 (Keeling 5, Anthony 4, Brooks 3, Bacot 2, Black, Pierce, Platek).

Steals: 2 (Anthony, Brooks).

Technical Fouls: None.

Notre Dame3134-65
North Carolina3046-76

A_21,750 (21,750).

