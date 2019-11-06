BC-BKC--T25-Notre Dame-North Carolina Long Box
Updated 11/6/2019 9:29 PM
|No. 9 NORTH CAROLINA 74, NOTRE DAME 65
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NOTRE DAME
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Durham
|13
|1-4
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|2
|2
|Mooney
|34
|5-13
|0-2
|0-8
|0
|3
|10
|Gibbs
|36
|6-12
|3-4
|0-2
|4
|2
|19
|Hubb
|37
|8-17
|1-2
|0-2
|6
|0
|22
|Pflueger
|22
|0-3
|1-2
|0-1
|1
|1
|1
|Laszewski
|27
|1-7
|1-2
|3-7
|1
|2
|3
|Carmody
|17
|3-9
|0-0
|1-2
|0
|2
|6
|Goodwin
|14
|0-3
|2-2
|0-0
|2
|1
|2
|Doherty
|--
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|24-68
|8-14
|6-26
|16
|13
|65
Percentages: FG .353, FT .571.
3-Point Goals: 9-31, .290 (Hubb 5-9, Gibbs 4-6, Mooney 0-2, Carmody 0-3, Goodwin 0-3, Pflueger 0-3, Laszewski 0-5).
Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 6 (18 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 0.
Turnovers: 6 (Carmody, Durham , Goodwin, Hubb, Mooney, Pflueger).
Steals: 10 (Carmody 4, Pflueger 2, Durham , Hubb, Laszewski, Mooney).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|NORTH CAROLINA
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Anthony
|37
|12-24
|4-5
|0-11
|5
|2
|34
|Bacot
|23
|3-7
|1-6
|2-8
|1
|2
|7
|Brooks
|39
|4-7
|2-3
|3-9
|2
|3
|10
|Black
|33
|2-7
|1-1
|1-7
|5
|3
|5
|Keeling
|22
|2-4
|0-0
|1-1
|0
|0
|5
|Platek
|25
|3-4
|0-0
|2-4
|2
|1
|8
|Pierce
|20
|1-6
|2-2
|2-7
|0
|4
|5
|Huffman
|1
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Miller
|--
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|27-59
|10-17
|11-47
|15
|15
|74
Percentages: FG .458, FT .588.
3-Point Goals: 10-20, .500 (Anthony 6-11, Platek 2-2, Keeling 1-3, Pierce 1-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 17 (7 PTS).
Blocked Shots: 4 (Brooks 3, Bacot).
Turnovers: 17 (Keeling 5, Anthony 4, Brooks 3, Bacot 2, Black, Pierce, Platek).
Steals: 2 (Anthony, Brooks).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Notre Dame
|31
|34-65
|North Carolina
|30
|46-76
A_21,750 (21,750).
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.