Blade of glory: The mystery around a late president's sword

From left, Harrison Symmes Memorial Foundation board members, Tom Ratterman, Shirley Smith, board president Bev Meyers, and Rod Gibbons stand outside the Harrison Symmes Memorial Foundation Museum in Clever, Ohio, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019. The board members and president hope to recover a stolen sword that once belonged to both William Henry Harrison and Col. John Cleves Symmes. Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil scheduled a news conference Wednesday, Nov. 6 about the sword. Police in Connecticut seized the sword last month, just hours before it was going up for auction with a $15,000 minimum bid. (Albert Cesare/The Cincinnati Enquirer via AP) Associated Press

CINCINNATI -- An Ohio sheriff plans to update the investigation into the ownership of a sword wielded in the American Revolution and by a future president in the War of 1812.

Hamilton County Sheriff Jim Neil scheduled a news conference Wednesday about the sword linked to William Henry Harrison and before him, his future father-in-law, Continental Army Col. John Cleves Symmes.

Police in Connecticut seized the sword last month, just hours before it was going up for auction with a $15,000 minimum bid.

Members of the Harrison-Symmes Memorial Foundation some 15 miles (24 kilometers) west of Cincinnati suspect it is a historical sword that disappeared 40 years ago from the Cincinnati Historical Society.

The would-be seller says that he believes his sword is authentic and that the Cincinnati sword was a copy.