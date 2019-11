Erdogan: Turkey captures slain IS leader al-Baghdadi's wife

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019. Erdogan says Turkey has captured a wife of the slain leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in Ankara on Wednesday but gave no other details. (Presidential Press Service via AP, Pool) Associated Press

Undated handout photo made available by unnamed government sources showing a 65-year-old woman known as Rasmiya Awad, who is the sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Turkey captured the elder sister of the slain leader of the Islamic State group in northwestern Syria on Monday Nov. 4, 2019, according to a senior Turkish official, who called the arrest an intelligence "gold mine." Awad was captured in a raid Monday evening on a trailer container she was living in with her family near the town of Azaz in Aleppo province. (Handout via AP) Associated Press

FILE - This Oct. 26, 2019, file image from video released by the Department of Defense, and displayed at a Pentagon briefing, shows U.S. Special Forces, figures at lower right, moving toward compound of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. In his last months on the run, al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of confidants. (Department of Defense via AP, File) Associated Press

FILE - This file image made from video posted on a militant website April 29, 2019, purports to show the leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi being interviewed by his group's Al-Furqan media outlet. In his last months on the run, al-Baghdadi was agitated, fearful of traitors, sometimes disguised as a shepherd, sometimes hiding underground, always dependent on a shrinking circle of confidants. (Al-Furqan media via AP, File) Associated Press

ANKARA, Turkey -- Turkey has captured a wife of the slain leader of the Islamic State group, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday.

Erdogan made the announcement while delivering a speech in the capital of Ankara but gave no other details. He did not say when or how the woman was captured or identify her by name.

Al-Baghdadi was known to have four wives. One of his aides has said he the shadowy IS leader had four wives, the maximum number he can have at one time under Islamic law.

"We caught his wife, but we didn't make a fuss about it. I am announcing this today for the first time," Erdogan said, while criticizing the United States for leading a "communications campaign" about Baghdadi's slaying.

The IS leader blew himself up during an Oct. 26 raid by U.S. special forces on his heavily fortified safe house in the Syrian province of Idlib.

Erdogan's announcement comes just days after Turkish forces captured al-Baghdadi's elder sister, identified as Rasmiya Awad, in the town of Azaz, in Aleppo province in northwestern Syria.

The area is part of the region administered by Turkey after it carried out military incursions to chase away IS militants and Kurdish fighters, starting in 2016. Allied Syrian groups manage the area known as the Euphrates Shield zone.

Awad was with her husband, daughter-in-law and five children when she was detained. A Turkish official said the 65-year-old sister is suspected of being affiliated with the extremist group and called her capture an intelligence "gold mine." Authorities had posted a picture of the sister.

It was not Immediately clear if Awad's capture led to intelligence that allowed for the detention of the wife.

One of al-Baghdadi's wives is an Iraqi known by the name of Nour, the daughter of one of his aides, Abu Abdullah al-Zubaie. She was identified by name by al-Baghdadi's brother-in-law in a recent interview with al-Arabiya TV. The brother-in-law, Mohamad Ali Sajit, who is in Iraqi custody, said al-Baghdadi had four wives when he last met him, sometime last summer.

Also, one of al-Baghdadi's ex-wives was arrested in Lebanon in 2014, and was freed a year later in a prisoner swap with al-Qaida. The Iraqi ex-wife, Saja al-Dulaimi, had fled from al-Baghdadi in 2009 while pregnant with his daughter. At one point, al-Baghdadi was also believed to have married to a German teenager in 2015 but she was reported to have fled a year later.

The raid that killed al-Baghdadi was a major blow to his extremist group, which has lost territories it held in Syria and Iraq in a series of military defeats by the U.S-led coalition and Syrian and Iraqi allies.

Al-Baghdadi's aide, a Saudi, was killed hours after the raid, also in northwestern Syria, in a U.S. strike. The group named a successor to al-Baghdadi days later, but little is known about him or how the group's structure has been affected by the successive blows.

Up and until his death, al-Baghdadi had moved from place to place in eastern Syria amid a tightening U.S.-led campaign against his group as IS-held territory fell bit by bit. He ended up in Idlib, in northwestern Syria, an area controlled by a rival, al-Qaida-linked militant group. It was not clear if any of his wives were with him at the time of the raid, during which two of his children were killed.

Associated Press writer Sarah El Deeb in Beirut contributed to this report.