Popular Carbondale bar, Pinch Penny Pub, to close
Updated 11/6/2019 11:45 AM
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- A popular southern Illinois college bar, the Pinch Penny Pub, will close after nearly 50 years in Carbondale.
Owner Jimmy Karayiannis says he's selling the property along with the Copper Dragon, a brewery. He tells the Southern Illinoisan that staff were informed Sunday.
Karayiannis says the sale was a tough decision. But he says, "It's about moving on with life and doing something different." The last drinks will be served by the end of the year.
Karayiannis' father, Frank, an immigrant from Greece, opened Pinch Penny Pub in 1972. Copper Dragon opened as Carbondale's first brewery in the late 1990s.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.