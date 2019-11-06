 

Trump plows ahead despite fresh signs of trouble in 2020

  • President Donald Trump walks into the East Room of the White House to speak about his judicial appointments, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Washington.

    President Donald Trump walks into the East Room of the White House to speak about his judicial appointments, Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, in Washington. Associated Press

 
By JONATHAN LEMIRE and ALAN FRAM
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/6/2019 6:59 PM

WASHINGTON -- President Donald Trump and his Republican supporters are insisting that no course correction is needed despite stinging Republican defeats in battleground suburbs and a Democrat on the verge of victory in the governor's race in deep-red Kentucky.

But the blue wave that swept through the suburbs in 2018 and gave Democrats control of the U.S. House barreled through communities outside Philadelphia, Washington and Cincinnati on Tuesday.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

With nearly a year until the presidential election, there is a risk of drawing firm conclusions about the meaning of Tuesday's results. But coming amid an intensifying impeachment inquiry, they raise questions about Trump's ability to help other Republicans across the finish line. Some GOP strategists say the party needs to confront its eroding support in the suburbs.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 