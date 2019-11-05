 

Red card overturned for Tottenham's Son after Gomes injury

Updated 11/5/2019 12:35 PM

LONDON -- Tottenham's Son Heung-min will not be suspended for the challenge which led to a serious injury for Everton's AndrÃ© Gomes after his red card was overturned.

The South Korean forward left the field in tears when he was sent off during Sunday's 1-1 draw after the challenge left Portuguese midfielder Gomes with a broken and dislocated ankle.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Tottenham appealed the decision to send off Son, who was facing a three-game ban for serious foul play. The English Football Association says "an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal."

Son has traveled with Tottenham's squad for Wednesday's Champions League game at Red Star Belgrade, while striker Harry Kane also returns after missing the Everton game with a virus.

