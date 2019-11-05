 

Barcelona held 0-0 by Slavia Prague in Champions League

 
By JOSEPH WILSON
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/5/2019 2:52 PM

BARCELONA, Spain -- Barcelona was held to a 0-0 draw by Slavia Prague in the Champions League group phase on Tuesday.

The closest the five-time European champions came to a goal was Lionel Messi's shot that hit the corner of the goalframe in the 35th minute.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Prague goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar also saved shots by Messi, Gerard Pique and Sergi Roberto to deny the hosts.

Barcelona has eight points in Group F. Prague has two. Dortmund Borussia and Inter Milan both had four before their game against each other later Tuesday.

Barcelona extended its record unbeaten streak in Europe's top club competition to 34 consecutive home matches, a run that dates back to 2013.

The scoreless draw comes three days after Barcelona was stunned 3-1 at Levante in the Spanish league, ending a seven-game winning streak.

Barcelona won 2-1 at Prague two weeks ago.

Pique will miss the next match against Dortmund on Nov. 27 for an accumulation of yellow cards after he was booked in the first half.

