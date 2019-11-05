 

No. 21 Syracuse women rally to beat Ohio 66-54

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Posted11/6/2019 7:00 AM

SYRACUSE, N.Y. -- Kiara Lewis scored 16 points and Gabrielle Cooper and Taleah Washington had 10 each as No. 21 Syracuse rallied from a 14-point first-quarter deficit to overcome Ohio 66-54 on Tuesday night in a season opener.

It wasn't until Washington grabbed an offensive rebound and raced out to the 3-point line to hit a shot at the first-half buzzer that the Orange took its first lead, 31-30, since the opening minute. The Orange scored the final 10 points of the half.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The game was tied at 46-all late in the third period when the Orange pulled away with Cooper starting a 14-0 run with a 3-pointer. The Orange made 9 of 26 from the arc.

Lewis had nine rebounds and eight assists. The redshirt junior made her first start for Syracuse, replacing Tiana Mangakahia, who is out for the season after finishing treatment last month for breast cancer. Mangakahia averaged nearly 17 points a game in her first two seasons.

Cierra Hooks scored 17 points with nine rebounds to lead the Bobcats. Amani Burke scored 15 points and Erica Johnson 13.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 