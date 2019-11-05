 

Attorney: Buffalo Wild Wings needs to revamp training

 
Updated 11/5/2019 12:59 PM

AURORA, Ill. -- An attorney representing a group of black customers who say they were asked to move to another table at a Chicago-area Buffalo Wild Wings because of their skin color says a lawsuit won't be necessary if the restaurant chain changes the way it hires and trains employees.

Two adults who attended last month's children's birthday party in Naperville spoke to reporters Tuesday during an emotional news conference. They said a manager explained another customer made the request to relocate the group because he was uncomfortable sitting near blacks.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Attorney Cannon Lambert detailed the demands the group is seeking. The company said in a statement that the two employees who told the group to move have been fired and other employees at its Chicago-area restaurants would take part in sensitivity training.

