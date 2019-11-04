 

Jets RB Bell has MRI on knee, team waiting on results

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/4/2019 3:30 PM

NEW YORK -- Le'Veon Bell had an MRI on one of his knees, and the New York Jets are awaiting the results to see if the star running back will need to miss any time.

Coach Adam Gase says Monday he's unsure when Bell was injured during New York's 26-18 loss at Miami on Sunday. Gase learned of it Monday morning when Bell had to miss team meetings to undergo the tests.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Gase says it's too early to be alarmed because it could just be a minor ailment that Bell wanted checked out for precautionary reasons.

Bell had 66 yards on 17 carries and caught eight passes for 55 yards against the Dolphins a week after he was frustrated with getting only 11 touches in New York's loss at Jacksonville.

