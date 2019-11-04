 

3 ancient shipwrecks discovered off Aegean island of Kasos

 
Associated Press
Updated 11/4/2019 8:57 AM

ATHENS, Greece -- Greece's Culture Ministry says three shipwrecks from ancient and mediaeval times and large sections of their cargoes have been discovered off the small Aegean island of Kasos.

A statement Monday said an underwater survey that ended last month also located cannons and other scattered finds - possibly from other foundered vessels that have not yet been pinpointed.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The oldest of the wrecks found was a 2,300-year-old trader. Its surviving cargo included amphorae - large jars used to transport wine, oil or foodstuffs - and fine tableware. Archaeologists also located five stone anchors in the wreck.

The two other ships dated to the 1st century B.C. and the 8th-10th century A.D.

Kasos lies between Crete and Rhodes on what is still a key trade route linking the Aegean Sea with the Middle East.

