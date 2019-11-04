The Latest: Trump: Bevin 'a pain' but 'that's what you want'

People in the crowd react as President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in, Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Associated Press

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin address the audience before the start of a rally for President Donald Trump in Lexington, Ky., Monday, Nov. 4, 2019. Bevin basked Monday in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. Associated Press

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- The Latest on President Donald Trump's rally in Kentucky (all times local):

7:55 p.m.

President Donald Trump is calling incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin a "pain" on the eve of Tuesday's Kentucky gubernatorial election, but he says he means it in the nicest way.

Addressing a campaign rally Monday in Lexington, Kentucky, Trump said Bevin has frequently prodded him to help court businesses to relocate in his state and bring federal dollars to the state.

Trump says, "He's such a pain in the ass, but that's what you want."

The Republican Bevin is facing Democratic state Attorney General Andy Beshear in Tuesday's election.

The bitter Kentucky contest is being watched closely for early signs of how the increasingly partisan impeachment furor in Washington might affect Trump and other Republican incumbents in 2020.

6:55 p.m.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin gets to bask in the campaign finale he wanted - an election-eve appearance with President Donald Trump just hours before Kentucky voters choose between him and Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear.

The Monday evening rally at Rupp Arena in Lexington will reinforce one of Bevin's main themes throughout the bitter gubernatorial campaign - his alliance with Trump, whose popularity eclipses the governor's in the Bluegrass State.

Trump tweeted support for Bevin on Monday morning, saying he "has worked really hard & done a GREAT job." Thousands of people, many wearing Trump shirts and hats, gathered inside Rupp Arena hours before the rally.