 

Under Armour's strong numbers drowned out by investigation

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/4/2019 7:21 AM

BALTIMORE -- A strong quarter from Under Armour is being overshadowed by federal investigations into the company's accounting practices.

The athletic gear maker reported better than expected profit and revenue for the third quarter Monday, but shares are down 11% before the opening bell.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Quarterly profit reached $102.3 million, or 23 cents per share. That tops Wall Street per-share projections of 18 cents, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue, at of $1.43 billion, just edged out expectations.

Under Armour Inc. said Sunday that it has been cooperating with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice on their investigations for two years.

_____

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UAA

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 