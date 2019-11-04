 

Student: CVS workers rejected Puerto Rico ID, asked for visa

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 11/4/2019 4:19 PM

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- CVS is apologizing after employees at an Indiana pharmacy refused to accept a Purdue University student's Puerto Rico driver's license as valid identification and questioned his immigration status.

JosÃ© GuzmÃ¡n Payano said he was in "shock" when employees at the CVS store in West Lafayette wouldn't sell him cold medicine even after he presented his U.S. passport. He says they demanded to see a visa. He says a cashier and shift supervisor cited corporate policy that requires customers to show valid ID issued by the U.S., Canada or Mexico.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Puerto Rico is a U.S. territory, and Puerto Ricans are U.S. citizens.

A CVS spokeswoman says employees at the store have been reminded that identification from Puerto Rico is considered valid.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 