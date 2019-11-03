AP Top 25: Navy gives AAC 4 teams, 3rd-most by conference

Cincinnati celebrates following a last-second field goal against East Carolina following an NCAA college football game in Greenville, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019. Associated Press

Memphis wide receiver Damonte Coxie (10) celebrates with running back Kenneth Gainwell, center, and wide receiver Calvin Austin III (84) after Coxie caught a 49-yard touchdown pass against SMU during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. Memphis won 54-48. Associated Press

Navy offensive tackle Billy Honaker (71) screams after wide receiver Mychal Cooper scored during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Connecticut on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, in East Hartford, Conn. Associated Press

Navy moved into The Associated Press college football poll at No. 25, giving the American Athletic Conference four ranked teams, more than all but the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference.

With nine ranked teams off this weekend, including four of the top five, there was little movement throughout the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. LSU is No. 1 for a second consecutive week and Alabama is No. 2. The Tigers and Crimson Tide on Saturday will play the first regular-season 1-2 game since the same two did it in 2011.

Navy joins fellow AAC members No. 17 Cincinnati, No. 19 Memphis and No. 23 SMU in the Top 25. Four ranked teams matches a high for the 7-year-old American, which was born from the collapse of the Big East.

Georgia jumped two spots to No. 6 after beating Florida in the weekend's biggest game.

